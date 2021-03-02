Senate elections: WhatsApp chat reveals offer made to PTI KP MPA

ISLAMABAD: In yet another attempt to buy lawmakers ahead of Senate elections, a WhatsApp chat has emerged showing how an alleged middle man of a PML-N candidate was trying to buy PTI KP MPA Abdul Salam Afridi, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

The WhatsApp messages were sent from a man identified as Adil Shah, an alleged middle man of the PTI Senate candidate Abbas Afridi, to a PTI lawmaker from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Abdul Salam Afridi.

“My commission will be 50,” the message from the man could be read without mentioning if it was millions or a percentage as he further sent a message that they had already finalized a deal with two of the lawmakers and transferred the amount to them.

Adil Shah further said in the Whatsapp chat that he would get Rs3 million. “The rate was at 6 yesterday, however, the deal is finalized in 8 with two people,” he said without mentioning the entire figures.

The PTI lawmaker responded to him saying that the situation is quite tense and no one is ready to trust anyone. “This could lead to both of us getting disgraced,” he said.

To this, Adil Shah messaged that the PTI lawmaker’s dignity and honour were valuable for him and they would never let it down.

Later talking to the ARY NEWS, PTI MPA Abdul Salam Afridi said that he had already conveyed the matter to the PTI leadership. “The middle man also asked me to meet Abbas Afridi, however, I refused to hold a meeting with him,” the lawmaker said.

