ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to work for holding the Senate elections in February instead of scheduled March, it was disclosed in ARY News talk show ’11th Hour’.

The upcoming Senate elections will be held with ‘show of hands’ instead of the secret ballot. The change in voting procedure will help to get rid of horse trading in the elections of the upper house of the parliament.

The government is expected to seek the opinion of the Supreme Court over the matter. “The objective of the reforms in the Senate voting procedure is to ensure transparency in the the electoral process,” Prime Minister Imran Khan was quoted as saying.

“Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan has submitted his proposals in the cabinet meeting over the issue.” “Prime Minister’s Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan also briefed the cabinet over the constitutional and political aspects of the matter in the meeting”.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz talking in the 11th Hour said that ” No horse trading will be held in this Senate election.”

“Holding elections is the responsibility of the election commission, we didn’t say that the elections will be held in February,” Shibli Faraz said.

“The government will file a reference under Article 186 of the constitution in the Supreme Court to seek the court’s opinion.”

Attorney Khalid Javed has advised the government that the amendment in the election law will be enough to change the electoral procedure to show of hands instead of the secret ballot.

PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair commenting over the issue in the talk show said that the government will need amendment in the constitution to amend the electoral process and it will require two-third majority.

“We will consult the legal experts over the matter,” Zubair said. “What is the reason behind the government’s decision not to hold the upper house elections in March, except their fear to the PDM movement,” PML-N leader said.

Comments

comments