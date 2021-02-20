PPP’s Palwasha Khan provides ’empty plot’ address on Senate nomination

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senate candidate on seats reserved for women from Sindh, Palwasha Khan, has provided the address of an empty government-owned plot as her voting address in the province on the nomination papers, said PTI lawmaker Arsalan Taj while terming her a fraudster.

The PTI lawmaker took to Twitter to share the evidence against the PPP Senate candidate.

He said that the PPP Senate candidate Palwasha Khan got her vote registered at a government-owned plot, ST-5, Block-3 of Gulistan-Johar, Karachi.

“How can a vote gets registered at an empty plot for public building?” the lawmaker asked while announcing to make more revelations on PPP “jaal-saaz” (fraudster) candidates.

Later, speaking during a presser, Arsalan Taj said that Palwasha Khan even fooled the PPP, when she transferred her vote to Karachi in order to become a candidate from the province.

“The address mentioned in her nomination papers was an empty amenity plot and for getting a vote registered, it is necessary that there should be a housing facility there,” he said and asked if the PPP candidate was living in a shanty at the place.

He further asked if she was living in a shanty then how come she owned millions.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill also shared the image of the empty plot mentioned in Palwasha Khan’s nomination as her address in Karachi and blamed the provincial authorities for trying to conceal the details of the matter.

