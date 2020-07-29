Ordinances relating to FATF, Kulbhushan Jadhav tabled in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Federal government on Wednesday tabled ordinances pertaining to fulfilling FATF obligations and implementing International Court of Justice (ICJ) decision on the trial of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav before the Senate, ARY NEWS reported.

Federal Law Minister Senator Farogh Naseem laid six ordinances before the upper house for approval including the International Court of Justice (Review and Re-consideration) Ordinance, 2020; Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020; Public-Private Partnership Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020; Corporate Restructuring Companies (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 and Companies (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate, Farogh Naseem said that the ICJ decision on Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav was 80 percent in favour of the country. “I wanted to appreciate PML-N for accepting the jurisdiction of the ICJ in the Jadhav case,” he said.

He asked the opposition parties to support the government over the FATF bills and said that even anti-money laundering body had also expressed its satisfaction over the draft of legislation prepared by them.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader in National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif held consultations with the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over the introduction of FATF-related bills in the upper house of the Parliament.

It was decided to form a committee of Senators from joint opposition parties to mull over legislation pertaining to these bills.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in the day, the federal government has summoned a joint parliament session on Thursday (tomorrow).

Sources closer to the federal government said that the joint parliament session is being summoned on an emergency basis. The forthcoming session will commence at 11:00 am tomorrow.

The government legislators are being informed through telephone calls to ensure their attendance in the session.

Comments

comments