Senate Polls: ECP approves 35 nomination papers for Sindh’s 11 seats

KARACHI: The Sindh chapter of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has notified Thursday it has completed due inquiries into the nomination papers of all Senate contenders pitting for 11 seats of the province, ARY News reported.

It said out of a total of 39 nomination papers it received for the impending polls, it accepted 35 of them following vetting.

From the province’s ruling Pakistan Peoples Party, the nomination papers of 14 candidates were furnished to the ECP however, after disqualifying one, the poll regulator accepted the remaining papers. Moreover, for the Center’s Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, 11 out of a total of 12 papers were approved.

For Karachi’s Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan, after two of their nominations were quashed, ECP approved eight remaining. As Rauf Siddiqui did not have 16 years of education to qualify for a technocrat seat while one Askar Zaidi’s form was overturned as well.

READ: ECP rejects nominations of PTI, PML-N Senate candidates from Punjab

Earlier today for Punjab seats, it was reported that ECP continued the scrutiny process of the nomination papers filed by Senate candidates from Punjab and approved 20 nominations, rejected two of them while three candidates withdrew their papers.

According to details, the ECP approved nominations of 10 candidates each from PML-N and PTI and one each of PPP and PML-Q. The election body rejected nominations of two candidates including PML-N’s Pervaiz Rasheed and PTI’s Neelum Irshad.

The ECP’s returning officer rejected Rasheed’s papers on the premise that he has not paid millions of rupees he owes the Punjab House. A total of six objections were raised on his nomination for a Senate seat.

