ISLAMABAD: Senate on Friday unanimously passed a resolution strongly condemning the illegal annexation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir by Narendra Modi led Indian government.

The resolution reads that the annexation is an attempt by India to change the demography of occupied Kashmir as part of their racist and fascist agenda.

Participating in the debate on Kashmir situation, Mushahid Hussain Sayed said Modi’s decision has unified the entire Kashmiri leadership. He said Kashmir freedom movement is indigenous in nature and it should remain so, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader said, “We have to mobilize the international community on the festering dispute. It is the battle of ideas and we have to engage the media, think tanks and our diaspora to effectively highlight the Indian atrocities in the occupied territory.”

PPP’s Raza Rabbani regretted the silence of Muslim Ummah on the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir. He said there are only three countries China, Turkey and Iran which have openly supported Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir.

The lawmaker suggested that the parliament should take the initiative to apprise the human rights organizations about the humanitarian crisis in occupied Kashmir.

