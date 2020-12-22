Senate session called for Dec 30 on opposition’s requisition

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has convened a session of the upper house of Parliament on December 30 at 11am on the joint opposition’s requisition.

The opposition had on Dec 16 filed a requisition notice seeking a Senate session to discuss inquiries and alleged harassment at the hands of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The opposition also wanted to have a discussion on the reported arrest of workers of the PDM-constituent parties and the Gilgit Baltistan elections.

The requisition notice had been submitted under Article 54(3), read with Article 61 of the Constitution, which mandates the Senate chairman to convene the sitting within 14 days of the receipt of the notice.

The Senate session is likely to witness heated debates over crucial political issues as it comes at a time when the opposition’s anti-government drive has reached fever pitch.

