PML-N names five leaders awarded Senate ticket from Punjab

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday confirmed the names of five of its candidates for Senate seats from Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the parliamentary board of the PML-N approved the names of the Senate candidates. “The PML-N has finalized five names from Punjab,” she said.

The spokesperson further said that Azam Nazeer Tarar was awarded a Senate ticket from the party on technocrat seat while Sadia Abbasi was selected for women seat from the Punjab province.

Three candidates have been finalized on general seats from Punjab province including Pervaiz Rashid, Mushahid Ullah Khan and Sajid Mir.

It is pertinent to mention here that on January 25, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) formally decided to participate in the Senate elections, days after announcing that it would not participate in the polls owing to the legitimacy of the 2018 general elections.

The decision, which was taken and announced by the top leadership of the party earlier, on Monday was finally given a nod by the parliamentary party of the PML-N.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz conveyed the message of the party supremo Nawaz Sharif regarding the participation in the Senate polls. The parliamentary party gave its approval to Sharif’s decision.

