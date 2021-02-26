ISLAMABAD: In a major development, a sub-committee of the federal cabinet, probing the leaked video showing lawmakers allegedly receiving money ahead of Senate elections in 2018, has summoned Senators who were elected despite not having a due number of votes.

The notices were served to Senator Rubina Khalid, Bahramand Tangi, Dilawar Khan and Mushtaq Ahmed Khan. The lawmakers have been advised to submit their replies within seven days in writing or appear before the committee in person to explain how they were sworn in as senators despite not having a party vote.

The notices were also served to the members’ assemblies who were seen in the video.

Read more: Senate election video scandal: Cabinet body decides against conducting forensics

The committee earlier had decided against conducting forensics of the footage, showing lawmakers allegedly receiving money before Senate polls in 2018.

The committee after deliberations had decided that the video showing the lawmakers was original and they had no proof to challenge its authenticity.

It is pertinent to mention here that on February 09, a video surfaced which exposed the horse-trading during Senate elections in 2018 by some party lawmakers who could be seen as counting bundles of currencies and hiding it inside the bag.

