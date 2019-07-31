ISLAMABAD: Senate Secretariat has prepared agenda of the house for Thursday’s (tomorrow) session including vote on no-trust motions against chairman and the deputy chairman, ARY News reported.

The secretariat has dispelled the impression about postponement of the vote on no-confidence motions.

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hosted luncheon in the honour of the opposition parties senators attended by all members of upper house affiliated with the opposition parties, sources said.

Former chairman Senate Raza Rabbani briefed the opposition members about the process of voting after Bilawal Bhutto’s preliminary words of welcome.

Raja Zafarul Haq and Hasil Bizenjo also addressed the session.

Senator Sherry Rehman, Abdul Ghafoor Haidery, Mushahid Hussain Sayed and others were present at the luncheon.

Earlier, a meeting of the PML-N senators coordination committee was held today with party’s president Shehbaz Sharif in chair.

Sharif claimed in the meeting that the opposition enjoys a clear majority in the upper house and in view of numbers the opposition parties will win conveniently.

PML-N leader warned the government to avoid unconstitutional and undemocratic behaviour.

He said that the democracy and constitution will emerge victorious in the Senate election.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also called on Leader of Opposition in National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif at his residence in Islamabad.

The two leaders exchanged views over the no-trust motion against Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, sources said.

A meeting of opposition’s ‘Rehbar Committee’ also scheduled to be held today to discuss the no-confidence motion against Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

The meeting will be held at the chamber of the Leader of Opposition in Senate, Raja Zafar-ul-Haq in order to review progress of contacts with the senators belonging to the government and opposition sides, sources said.

Earlier on Tuesday, opposition leaders, Hasil Bizenjo and Raza Rabbani were failed to convince the independent senators from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) for the no-trust motion against the chairman.

According to sources, FATA senators rejected to support the candidate nominated from the opposition side and said that they would support incumbent Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

On July 22, President Dr Arif Alvi had summoned the Senate session on August 1 for voting on the no-confidence motions against Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwala.

Comments

comments