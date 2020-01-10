Web Analytics
Senator Faisal Javed praises National Assembly for passing Zainab Alert bill

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)  Senator Faisal Javed Friday thanked National Assembly (NA) for passing  Zainab Alert bill, ARY News reported.

In his tweet, Faisal Javed said, praised the Lower House for passing Zainab Alert bill and said It will now be laid in Senate.

He also appealed the Provincial assemblies to work on the same bill expeditiously.

Read more: NA passes Zainab Alert bill for response, recovery of missing children

The National Assembly has unanimously passed the Zainab Alert bill introduced by NA’s Standing Committee on Human Rights which defines the law for the response and recovery of missing children.

According to the bill, a helpline 1099 will be established under the law besides constitution of an agency to take immediate action after responding complaints about abduction, murder and rape of minor children, read the bill, adding that the officer will also get penalised over failure to respond within two hours.

