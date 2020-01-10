ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Friday thanked National Assembly (NA) for passing Zainab Alert bill, ARY News reported.

In his tweet, Faisal Javed said, praised the Lower House for passing Zainab Alert bill and said It will now be laid in Senate.

Thank you National Assembly for passing the much awaited #ZainabAlert bill. It will now be laid in Senate. Then Provincial assemblies to work on the same bill. Much needed – please expedite. It ll pave way for setting up Zainab Alert Response and Recovery Agency. #2020عوام_کا_سال pic.twitter.com/CWA3vesKi7 — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) January 10, 2020

He also appealed the Provincial assemblies to work on the same bill expeditiously.

Read more: NA passes Zainab Alert bill for response, recovery of missing children

The National Assembly has unanimously passed the Zainab Alert bill introduced by NA’s Standing Committee on Human Rights which defines the law for the response and recovery of missing children.

According to the bill, a helpline 1099 will be established under the law besides constitution of an agency to take immediate action after responding complaints about abduction, murder and rape of minor children, read the bill, adding that the officer will also get penalised over failure to respond within two hours.

Comments

comments