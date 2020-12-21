PML-N Senator Kalsoom Parveen dies of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Senator Kalsoom Parveen lost her life while battling against the novel coronavirus on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to the Senate Secretariat, the lawmaker breathed her last at a private hospital in Islamabad due to coronavirus-related infections.

Kalsoom Parveen had been put on a ventilator after her condition deteriorated earlier this month.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan’s upper house of the parliament had suspended on November 03 day to day activities amid rising COVID-19 cases besides shuting down offices for at least three days.

The statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has shown that the coronavirus pandemic claims 62 more lives, whereas, 1,792 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 62 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 9,392. 1,680 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,403 patients are in critical condition including 38 new patients.

The total count of active cases is 40,491 and the positivity rate is recorded up to 5.15 per cent.

