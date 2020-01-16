ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Q Senator Kamil Ali Agha says his party, one of the ruling PTI’s allies in the Centre and Punjab, will continue supporting the government despite having grievances against it.

Speaking during ARY News’ morning programme, he regretted his party has been denied a role in the policymaking process despite an agreement reached between the government and the ally in this regard.

Kamil Ali Agha also said they have asked the government to disburse funds for uplift schemes. He added the party isn’t interested in any ministry.

Besides, he maintained they want the government to solve issues such as inflation, unemployment and law and order situation, troubling the common man. While Prime Minister Imran Khan acknowledges the presence of the issues, there are no practical steps to resolve them, he lamented.

He said the PML-Q leadership played a key role in helping the government stave off a political crisis by convincing JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to call off his Islamabad sit-in.

Earlier, on Jan 15, a government delegation meet PML-Q leaders in an effort to appease them.

It is to be mentioned here that Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) expressed its grievances with the government last Sunday and announced resignation of the party’s minister in federal cabinet Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in a press conference in Karachi.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also held a meeting with Pir Pagara Pir Syed Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi, at his residence on Tuesday convincing him to allow more time to address unresolved issues between PTI and the Grand Democratic Alliance.

The government’s other coalition partners PML-Q and BNP-Mengal have also expressed their reservations. The situation could pose a threat to the PTI led government in case of withdrawal of support by the allies.

