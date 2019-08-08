Senator Lindsey Graham expresses concerns on Kashmir’s situation

WASHINGTON: Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has expressed concerns over the situation of occupied Kashmir after the Modi government revoked its special status from the Indian constitution, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Graham exchanged views on the Kashmir situation. Both the leaders exchanged views on the recent steps by the Bhartia Janta Party’s (BJP) government in India.

He urged both Pakistan and India to exchange dialogue on the matter, better the escalation on the matter.

Just spoke with the Pakistani Foreign Minister about the growing crisis in Kashmir. India’s decision to change the status quo must be addressed before it leads to a further escalation of tensions. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 7, 2019

“The World cannot see more tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours on the Kashmir conflict”, he continued.

Qureshi apprised the senator about Indian aggression along Line of Control (LoC) and rights violation in the held valley.

Read more: British foreign secretary contacts Indian counterpart, expresses concerns over IoK situation

It must be noted that on August 5, India’s BJP government moved a bill in the upper house of the parliament (Rajaya Sabha) to remove Article 370 from the Indian constitution amid opposition members’ protest.

