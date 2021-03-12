PPP senator discovers ‘screw camera’ in Senate after Fawad points out how spy cam looks like

ISLAMABAD: Shortly after PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar claimed to have discovered “spy cameras” in the Senate ahead of today’s knife-edge election for the top posts of Senate chairman and deputy chairman, Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter to educate how a spy camera actually looks like.

“This is one example of Spy Camera the camera can be fitted in a head of nail even, detection of such cameras is impossible, in all likelihood CCTV Camera cable is misunderstood as spy camera,” Chaudhry wrote on his official Twitter handle, sharing a picture of one such camera.

Responding to the minister’s tweet in no time, the PPP senator said: “Thanks. We will check for those too . Cheers brother!”

Thanks. We will check for those too . Cheers brother! https://t.co/oN1RqSwbjk — Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar (@Mustafa_PPP) March 12, 2021

Minutes later he shared on Twitter a picture of what he claimed a spy cam in the screw head.

Thanks for the lead brother. ⁦@fawadchaudhry⁩ investigating it now! pic.twitter.com/KfhwjCeSGp — Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar (@Mustafa_PPP) March 12, 2021

There’s absolutely no need for a screw on this… camera visible in the scew pic.twitter.com/WvkXXnNgRb — Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar (@Mustafa_PPP) March 12, 2021

