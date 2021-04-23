ISLAMABAD: Petition seeking Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Saifullah Abro has been filed in the election tribunal on Friday, ARY News reported.

The petition has been moved by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader, Dr Karim Khawaja. The PPP leader in his petition has stated that Saifullah Abro is a contractor and cannot be elected on the seat of technocrat in the Senate.

Furthermore, Abro has not disclosed the assets he made under his and children’s name. On these grounds, the tribunal has been urged to disqualify Senator Abro.

It is to be noted that the nomination papers of Saifullah Abro for a technocrat seat for Senate from Sindh were earlier rejected by an appellate tribunal.

Abro, later moved to the Supreme Court, where he was allowed to contest the Senate polls, that was held in March, earlier this year.

