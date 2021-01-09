Man posing as sensitive agency’s officer arrested by Karachi police

KARACHI: A raiding team of Sachal police station has arrested a man posing as a high-rank officer of a sensitive agency along with his two accomplices in Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Police said a raid on a tip-off was conducted against a man who called himself a senior officer of a sensitive institution and involved in receiving bribes from the local citizens.

During the raid carried out over citizens’ complaints, Sachal police officials arrested the accused along with his two accomplices besides recovering fake cards and stamps.

It emerged that the accused men have started a business of manufacturing gutka.

Earlier in December last year, police officials had arrested a fake police party of five persons during a raid conducted at Sabri Chowk in Karachi’s Mominabad neighbourhood.

Five fake cops including a person impersonating as a station house officer (SHO) had been arrested during a raid who were involved in many cases of abduction and extortion.

The alleged criminals have been caught red-handed while taking extortion and looting citizens in the area.

During the interrogation, it had revealed that the accused men were trafficking drugs besides protecting the culprits involved in the business of narcotics.

