SEPA raid and seal workshop recovering lead by burning batteries

KARACHI: Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) officials in a raid in Jamshoro sealed a workshop, which was melting used batteries to recover lead, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

An illegal setup was established in Jamshoro to melt used batteries for recovering lead from them, officials briefed Sindh’s Adviser for environment Murtaza Wahab.

The illegal and hazardous process was affecting the population in surrounding areas, Wahab said.

The poisonous smoke emerging from the process melting the batteries with fire adding dangerous pollution in the environment, provincial adviser further said.

“For God’s sake avoid to play with the lives of people with such dangerous and illegal activities,” he pleaded.

Sindh adviser also lauded the action taken by the officers of the environment department.

He urged SEPA officers to continue their good efforts to curb such abominable and hazardous practices and businesses.

It is to be mentioned here that the Government of Sindh in an environment-friendly initiative has banned the plastic bags across the province from October 1st (today).

Sindh’s Environment Department has issued a notification to enforce ban on the manufacture, sale, purchase and use of non-biodegradable plastic bags of all sizes.

The government has vowed to enforce the law against the use of plastic bags and will take legal action against the violators.

