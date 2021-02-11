SEPA submits report on deaths after toxic gas spread in Keamari

KARACHI: The Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has submitted its report to the Sindh High Court (SHC) related to the deaths caused by the toxic gas spread in Karachi’s Keamari, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) heard the case related to deaths after the spread of hazardous gas in Karachi’s Keamari port area.

At least 14 deaths had been reported in February last year, whereas, more than 300 patients complained about having breathing problem in the Keamari and hospitalised amid offloading of a consignment of soybean cargo from a ship.

During the hearing, SHC judge Justice Amjad Ali Sahito questioned the investigation officer (IO) about the reason for dissolving A-Class cases.

The IO replied that post-mortem of a man had been conducted which ascertained that his death was caused by drug overdose, however, post-mortems of other deceased persons were not conducted.

Read: Court orders police to file cases of Keamari ‘toxic gas’ deaths

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Keamari told the court that the department will carry out the action in light of the recommendations of SEPA.

Justice Sahito remarked that police negligence could be seen in the case as the samples were collected after two days, whereas, attention was not given to the statements of the affectees.

The high court’s judge expressed outrage over the SEPA officials for being unaware of the serious incident happened in Karachi.

The SEPA director said that the department issued its report related to the overexposure of soybean dust. The judge remarked that it seems that the police department did not fulfil its responsibility nor carried out its investigation in an appropriate way.

Justice Sahito directed SSP Keamari to take action in light of the SEPA report and adjourned the hearing till March 16.

