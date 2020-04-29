Serial killer arrested in Punjab after 11 years of first murder

MULTAN: A serial killer was arrested by Multan police on Wednesday, 11 years after he committed his first crime, murdering his brother, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the accused murdered three family members including brother, sister and wife during his killing spree spanning over 11 years.

Detailing his criminal history, the authorities said that the accused killed his brother over a property dispute in 2009.

He committed his second criminal activity and killed his sister in Khanewal for following the court proceedings against him in 2010.

He even did not spare his wife and killed her in 2020 over suspicion that she was providing information of his criminal activities to the police authorities.

He was finally arrested on Wednesday and the police have also recovered a pistol from his possession. “He is shifted to an undisclosed location for further interrogation,” they said.

In another horrific tale of serial killings, a 79-year-old man murdered at least 50 people, making him the most prolific serial killer in US history, the FBI said in October 2019.

Samuel Little confessed to 93 homicides — mostly of women — between 1970 and 2005, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said.

Although investigators have only confirmed his involvement in 50 of them, they believe all of Little’s confessions are credible. The FBI has set up a website showing his videotaped recollections of unidentified killings, alongside sketches — drawn by Little — of the people he claims to have murdered. “Many of his victims’ deaths, however, were originally ruled overdoses or attributed to accidental or undetermined causes. Some bodies were never found,” the FBI wrote on the website.

