ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the Senate session on August 1 for voting on the no-confidence resolutions against Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwala.

According to a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat, the president has called the session of the upper house of parliament “for taking up motions for leave to move resolutions for removal of (the) chairman and (the) deputy chairman Senate, in pursuance of the summary sent by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs”.

Read More: We all are voters of Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani: Shafqat Mahmood

On July 9, opposition senators had submitted a resolution against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to the secretariat of the upper house with signatures of 38 opposition members. The government and coalition legislators hit back with a similar motion against the deputy chairman on July 12.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Raja Zafarul Haq has claimed to have ample number in Senate to de-seat its incumbent Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

On the requisition of the opposition, the Senate chairman had already summoned a session on Tuesday (tomorrow), however, the government said that this gathering has been only convened to discuss the no-trust motions against the chairman and his deputy without any voting.

Comments

comments