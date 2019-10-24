American comedian, producer and actor’s stand-up comedy special is coming to Netflix on November 5, marking his digital debut.

Meyer will be starring in his first stand-up special for the streaming platform. The TV talk show host will talk about “family, fatherhood, and why you should never take your girlfriend to Paris for her birthday” in the show.

Netflix shared a promotional clip of the show, titled Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby. It shows Meyer trying to sell a bunch of children a new action figure, only to be rejected by them. It was filmed at the Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis.

Two other comedy shows are all set to be launched soon on the streamer as well—The Lion King star Billy Eichner’s comedy game show Billy on the Street and the fifth edition of Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj.

