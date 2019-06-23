Seven die as vehicle skids off road to River Indus near Chilas

CHILAS: At least seven people died when a vehicle carrying passengers fell into River Indus near Shakadabad here on Sunday, citing police sources ARY News reported.

A vehicle with 21 passengers on-board while coming to Chilas in Gilgit-Baltistan region, skidded off the road and plunged into River Indus.

The accident occurred when the driver lost control over the steering.

According to Police Rescue 1122 and local volunteers arrived at the scene and started rescue operation.The rescue workers retrieved seven people of the vehicle alive from the river including children.

Efforts are underway to search remaining passengers of the vehicle in the river, local police sources said.

In another accident in the area recently 11 people died while a person was critically injured when a jeep was skidded off the road to river.

Bodies of the deceased and injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Chilas.

