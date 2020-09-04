Seven more people die of coronavirus, 498 test positive

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 498 new cases of the novel coronavirus during the previous 24 hours, taking the national tally of infections to 297,512.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), seven more people succumbed to the deadly virus during this period, lifting the death toll from the disease to 6,335.

As many as 282,268 patients have recovered from the coronavirus in the country with active cases going down to 8,909. 23,218 samples were tested over the past 24 hours, out of which 498 turned out to be positive.

Thus far, Sindh has reported 130,041 confirmed cases of the virus, Punjab 97,044, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 36,414, Balochistan 13,045, Islamabad 15,714, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 2,306 and Gilgit Baltistan 2,948.

In a statement, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said the government has adopted a comprehensive strategy to control the coronavirus pandemic. Coronavirus cases have decreased but the virus has not been eliminated completely from the country, he added.

He urged people to continue adopting the SOPs until vaccine of the coronavirus is introduced.

