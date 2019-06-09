FAISALABAD: A seven-year-old housemaid was allegedly tortured by her employers in Faisalabad, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Maria, who used to work as maid at a house in Nisar colony, was recovered by the local police last night. She was handed over to Child Protection and Welfare Bureau.

She bore torture marks on her face, ears and arms and had swelled legs and feet.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against her employer, Owais and his wife Sonia after medical examination confirmed the torture inflicted on her.

The bureau said the accused have gone into hiding following registration of the case. It said the girl’s fingers were also broken, expressing the apprehension that she might have been subjected to sexual assault.

In a statement, the victim girl sharing her ordeal said her employers used to beat her more often than not.

She said her father had passed away and her mother had left her at the house to work as housemaid one year back and had not come to meet her yet.

