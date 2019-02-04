Several booked for violating kite flying ban in Lahore

LAHORE: Reacting strong on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar, police on Monday booked at least 10 for violating the kite flying ban in its crackdown in parts Lahore, ARY News reported.

As per details shared by the spokesperson of police, the crackdown was launched by the Saddar division police in areas of Green Town, Quaid-e-Azam Industrial State, Raiwind, Johar Town and others.

During the separate actions, as many as 13 cases were registered against 10 kite flyers found disobeying the ban slapped by the provincial government of Punjab.

Last week, CM Buzdar after taking notice of the various incidents that occurred due to kite flying in various cities of the province, had ordered police to take stern action against the violators.

“The ban slapped by the government should be ensured by the police,” he maintained.

He advised to provide best medical facilities to the persons who got injured in the kite flying incidents.

Earlier in the month of January, the Punjab government had apprised the Lahore High Court (LHC) that the provincial government had decided against to celebrate the basant festival in the province.

The decision not to celebrate basant festival was taken in a meeting chaired by Punjab’s Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan by calling it in the interest of the people of the province.

The minister said four to six months are required to take preventive steps to ensure celebration of Basant in a peaceful manner.

Basant festival was banned across the province after throats of several motorcyclists and others were cut with kite flyers’ sharp glass and chemical coated strings.

In 2005, the Supreme Court had also banned the festival over deaths caused by the use of sharp and glass coated strings. Several petitions challenging the ban were dismissed by the court.

