Several injured as mob attack students, teachers in Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University

JNU violence

NEW DELHI: A masked mob armed with sticks, stones and sharp weapons stormed into the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus this evening and started attacking students and teachers, leaving many injured.

According to Indian media reports, at least 23 injured people from JNU had been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and Safdarjung Hospital.

The president of the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU), who received injuries on her head, has alleged the involvement of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad or ABVP, the student body linked to the BJP, in the attack.

Tensions have been high between the ABVP and left-wing students in the university since the past 70 days owing to a strike against hike in fees.

The ABVP is the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological parent of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Several Opposition leaders condemned the violence, holding the government responsible for the attack on students.

