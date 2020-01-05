Several injured as mob attack students, teachers in Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University

NEW DELHI: A masked mob armed with sticks, stones and sharp weapons stormed into the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus this evening and started attacking students and teachers, leaving many injured.

According to Indian media reports, at least 23 injured people from JNU had been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and Safdarjung Hospital.

India: Violent pro-government Hindutva thugs attack students at Jawaharlal Nehru University, causing severe injuries. The students had boycotted their exams in protest against the Indian government’s anti-Muslim citizenship laws. pic.twitter.com/XKmLUlxnbE — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) January 5, 2020

The president of the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU), who received injuries on her head, has alleged the involvement of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad or ABVP, the student body linked to the BJP, in the attack.

Tensions have been high between the ABVP and left-wing students in the university since the past 70 days owing to a strike against hike in fees.

The ABVP is the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological parent of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Several Opposition leaders condemned the violence, holding the government responsible for the attack on students.

The brutal attack on JNU students & teachers by masked thugs, that has left many seriously injured, is shocking. The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today’s violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear. #SOSJNU pic.twitter.com/kruTzbxJFJ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 5, 2020

We strongly condemn the attacks taking place in JNU. This kind of violence is a direct result of the BJP govt’s divisive politics and its failure in protecting students & our democracy from persistent attacks. Why is the Police doing nothing to protect students? #SOSJNU https://t.co/sLz5xOHwZx — Congress (@INCIndia) January 5, 2020

