Severe cold weather prevails in north Balochistan after rain, snowfall

ISLAMABAD: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Wednesday, while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast cloudy weather with light rain and light snowfall over hills at isolated places in Baltistan.

Fog is likely to prevail in plains of Punjab and Sindh during the morning and night hours.

The minimum temperature in Karachi has been recorded 9.5 o Celsius, while maximum temperature in the city will remain between 21 – 23 o Celsius, according to the weather report.

Partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of Balochistan while very cold in Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Ziarat, Qila Saifullah, Chaman and Mastung.

The mercury dropped to below the freezing point in Quetta and most of other districts of Balochistan with recent spell of snowfall and rainfall in the province.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province while very cold in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Buner, Shangla, Mansehra and Abbottabad.

Light rain with snowfall expected over hills in Gilgit-Baltistan with very cold and cloudy weather.

Today lowest temperature recorded at Kalam -14°Celsius, Skardu, Kalat -13°C, Parachinar, Quetta -10°Celsius, Bagrote -08°C, Hunza -07°C, Malamjabba, Chitral, Dir -05°Celsius, Dalbandin and Chillas -03°Celsius.

