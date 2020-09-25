Severe load shedding irks people in Karachi

KARACHI: The people in different areas of Karachi are facing immense problems due to severe unannounced electricity load shedding.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to details, Orangi Town, Malir, Liaquatabad, New Karachi Town, Lines Area, Manzoor Colony Gulistan-e-Johar, North Nazimabad, and others are suffering from nine to ten hours of power outages.

The unannounced power cuts have badly distributed routine and business life in the metropolis. Speaking to ARY News, Chairman Businessman Group, Siraj Kassam Teli said that monopoly of K-Electric is badly affecting the port-city.

He demanded of the federal government to give rights to other companies in the city to supply electricity as this will ultimately create competition and situation will get better in future.

Read more: Karachi may face severe gas, electricity load shedding during winter: sources

On the other hand, Spokesperson of K-Electric, Noor Afshan admitting the power cuts under load management system, said that only one power plant of KE is operating on furnace oil and the production from the gas-based power plants situated in Site and Korangi is affected due to low gas pressure.

She added that KE is currently facing a shortage of 250 to 300MW. We are in contact with the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) so that issue can be resolved at earliest.

Replying to a question, Noor Afshan said that KE will get an RLNG based power plant with the production capacity of 900MW. “The situation will get improved by next year.

It is pertinent to mention here that on September 18, K Electric wrote a letter to the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) calling on them to raise the gas supply and pressure to former’s plants.

Comments

comments