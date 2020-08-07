Sewerage drain in Shadman Town over tops

KARACHI: A sewerage drain in Nusrat Bhutto Shadman Town over-topped due to continued rain in the area, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the streets and several roads were flooded with rain water. The road heading towards graveyard from Qalandaria Chowk has been closed due to over topping of water.

It was learnt that the drain was not cleaned even after third spell of monsoon in Karachi.

Heavy downpour lashed the metropolis throughout Thursday, wiping out power from numerous localities and flooding multiple thoroughfares.

The heavy rains blanketed the city in darkness — both due to the clouds as well as prolonged power cuts by Karachi’s sole power supplier, the K-Electric. Power supply was suspended in most areas after hundreds of feeders tripped, reports indicated.

On the other hand, K-Electric said that power supply is on to the various localities of the metropolis.

Amid the sweltering heatwave in most parts of the country, the Met department had forecast a heavy spell of rain in Sindh and Balochistan beginning Thursday (yesterday) till Saturday due to which a rain emergency has been declared in many districts of Sindh.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said that Karachi is expected to receive heavy downpour from today (Friday).

Meanwhile, fishermen have been directed not to venture into the deep sea as per the preventive measures issued by the government.

