Sewerage system being choked with rocks, bags: Nasir Shah

KARACHI: Sindh’s Local Bodies Minister Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday lamented that sewerage lines in Karachi being blocked with boulders and gunny bags, ARY News reported.

Talking over the cleanliness drive in the metropolis, the local bodies minister said that sewerage system being choked with deliberate attempts.

He said cleanliness in the city is responsibility of the DMCs and Sindh Solid Waste Management Board was constituted to extend them support.

He backed the suggestion of prize for those who will give information about the elements involved in this practice of sabotage.

“It will expose the ‘black sheep’ involved in this act,” the minister said.

He said the cleanliness campaign for Karachi was planned before the Youm-e-Ashur.

He said the minds of the people who are talking about invoking Article 149 of the constitution, are filled with trash.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had directed all the deputy commissioners of the city to launch a month-long special campaign from September 21 to clean Karachi.

Karachi Water & Sewerage Board in a report submitted to the chief minister recently had pointed out that the main-holes at two key roads of Karachi were filled with stones and boulders to stop free flow of water from the sewerage line.

The chief minister had directed Commissioner Karachi to arrest the gang involved in the practice of sabotage with the help of CCTV footage.

Managing Director of the board had informed Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a report that the main-holes at Shara-e-Faisal and Fatima Jinnah Road were deliberately filled with rocks to stop drainage of water.

Chief Minister Shah had directed for filing criminals cases against the gang.

He had also appealed citizens to point out the gang involved in choking sewerage lines and main-holes in the city.

Comments

comments