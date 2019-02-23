KARACHI: Following the tragic incident involving the death of six people, including minor siblings, from suspected food poisoning, the Sindh Food Authority (SFA) on Friday swung into action against eateries flouting hygiene standards and sealed two food-related premises, reported ARY News.

A SFA team raided Fresco Bakery located on Burns Road and sealed it after finding unhygienic food conditions at its kitchen. It also sealed Waheed Kabab House for flouting hygiene standards and using meat unfit for human consumption.

The eatery was previously served notices on three occasions and fined Rs40, 000 last month, the SFA deputy director said, adding that it was sealed after it failed to improve hygienic conditions despite warnings.

In a raid on another eatery, Café Lazeez was served warning over unhygienic conditions.

The SFA action came in the wake of the death of six members of a family allegedly from food poisoning.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Read Also: ‘Food poison’ deaths: Police launch hunt for restaurants’ owners

A Quetta citizen, Faisal Zaman came to Karachi from Quetta with his wife Nida Faisal and their five children, including Abdul Ali, Aziz Faisal, Alina, Tauheed and Salwa. Faisal’s sister Beena also accompanied them.

En route to Karachi, the family had lunch in Khuzdar and then briefly stopped at Hub to buy the children snacks.

The family had arrived in Karachi on Thursday evening and checked into Qasr-e-Naz – the government officers’ lodge.

Faisal had bought biryani from the Naubahar Restaurant and brought it to the guest house.

Hours later, Nida’s health had deteriorated and asked her husband to take her to a hospital. As he returned to the guest house after shifting his wife to a private hospital, he had found his children in an unconscious state.

He had immediately moved them to the hospital where they were pronounced dead by doctors. The siblings’ aunt, however, breathed his last at a local hospital today (Saturday).

Comments

comments