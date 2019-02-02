‘We see the bright side of the entertainment world not the dark side’

Celebrities are speaking up about depression and urging others to take mental health issues seriously with the most recent being singer-cum-actor Mohsin Abbas Haider who not only revealed his battle with depression but also asked others to cut toxic people from their lives.

Veteran actor Shaan Shahid, however, had a different story to tell.

The actor known for movies like ‘Sangam’, ‘Waar’ and ‘Khuda Ke Liye’ spoke up about what he thinks is the reason celebrities sometimes suffer from depression.

“For an actor/artist depression is a tool to achieve the state or the emotion to capture the essence of an expression for example Van Gogh his pain can be seen on canvas ..or for an actor who is living in a different character for his eyes to look sad the artist has to feed depression to his mind so he /she can achieve the right expression .. unfortunately actors and artists tend to cross the line… and get addicted to it the depression the pain … to stay with another character in your body is like fighting addiction .. but there is a way out of this black hole,” said Shaan Shahid in a lengthy Facebook post earlier this week.

The actor added that “it’s sad to see today that people sometimes pick careers “without looking at the pros and cons the effect it will cause”

“Without a plan, without protection we jump into the most sophisticated part of the human body … mind

we see the bright side of the entertainment world not the dark side,” Shaan concluded.

People had mixed reactions to his post with some saying he is right while others saying he is implying that some actors fail to deal with depression.

It is pertinent to note here that earlier this week, singer-cum-actor Mohsin Abbas Haider revealed about his battle with depression.

Soon after Mohsin Abbas Haider posted about his battle with depression on social media, a number of celebrities commented on the post expressing their love and support.

The very other day, Haider, in a video, thanked all for their messages of support and revealed that speaking about his condition helped him a lot.

