Veteran Indian actress Shabana Azmi and her husband poet Javed Akhtar met with a horrific car accident, several reports in Indian media confirmed.

According to reports, the accident occured near a toll plaza at the Mumbai – Pune Expressway as her car rammed into a truck. While Javed Akhtar, fortunately, managed to get away without hurting himself, his wife Shabana Azmi got seriously injured in the crash.

The actress was moved to a nearby hospital for medical care.

The couple’s driver and another unidentified woman are also seriously injured in the mishap. The identity of the truck driver and his condition, too, isn’t known at this point.

Raigad Police: Actor Shabana Azmi&her driver got injured in accident near Kahalpur on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Javed Akhtar was also present in the car, but he is safe. Their vehicle was hit by a truck while they were travelling from Pune to Mumbai. Injured shifted to MGM Hospital https://t.co/bezuNWvUTa pic.twitter.com/8YWtZoEUSF — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2020

Azmi, who is known for her stellar performances in classics like Arth, Khandhar and Mandi, is the daughter of famous Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi.

Her husband Javed Akhtar is one of India’s most celebrated screenplay writers and poets. Javed’s father Jan Nisar Akhtar too was a celebrated poet.

Anti-CAA activities

Recently, Javed Akhtar attended a protest in Mumbai against the BJP-introduced citizenship amendment bill along with Bollywood directors Mahesh Bhatt, Anubhav Sinha, and actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Shabana Azmi, on the other hand, took to microblogging site Twitter to express her staunch support for the nationwide protests against CAA.

In a short video, the actress recited a poem and said: “I stand against CAA.” She also sought answers on the new law and captioned the post “Jawab Do”.

In solidarity with protestors against CAA and NRC pic.twitter.com/hynuypyNsm — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) December 19, 2019

