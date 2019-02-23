Dummy Aamir Liaquat says he will become country’s next PM

In another fun-filled episode of season 2019 of ARY News’ show ‘Har Lamha Purjosh’, popular mimicry artist Shafaat Ali played TV celebrity and MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain to entertain the audiences.

As the dummy Aamir Liaquat (Shafaat Ali) entered the HLPJ set, he first did a long Salaam in his signature style i.e. by naming all the areas of Karachi, other cities and even other countries, upon which his fellow comedian had to ask him if he works as a bus conductor.

He was about to take over the show in Aamir Liaquat’s fashion only to be stopped by HLPJ host Waseem Badami who then asked him about his future plans as a politician.

“Future plans? I will become the country’s next prime minister. May God grant our PM Imran Khan a long life but after his retirement, I will take over the reins of the country,” said the dummy Aamir Liaquat.

He was of the view that people of country have given his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), a heavy mandate so after Imran Khan, only he is capable of delivering on promises made by his party of a new Pakistan.

Shafaat Ali, while playing, Aamir Liaquat, also criticised a group of journalists who spewed venom against cricketing legend and Karachi Kings’ President Wasim Akram without even taking his viewpoint.

