LAHORE: Refuting the reports circulating on social media regarding the death of his son in a traffic accident, legendary TV and film actor Shafqat Cheema on Monday clarified that his son was alive and in good health, ARY News reported.

Expressing his agony and woe over the fake news, Shafqat Cheema said he was shocked upon hearing the news about the death of his only son.

“Without spending any moment, I telephoned my son in urgency but he did not attend the call,” the actor said and added that his heat then filled with sorrow which he could not explain in words.

Cheema said that he redialed his son’s phone number and then his son attended the call and he thanked the Almighty Allah.

The actor criticized those who were involved in spreading the fake news and asked, “What have I done wrong to someone?” He said that it should not have done.

Earlier on October 29, Facebook, Google and Twitter must do more to tackle fake news or face regulatory action, the European Commission had said.

The threat by the EU executive came a year after the U.S. tech giants together with Mozilla, Microsoft and seven European trade bodies had signed up to a voluntary code of conduct to combat fake news in a move aimed at warding off intrusive rules.

