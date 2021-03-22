Shafqat Mahmood denies any contacts with PPP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Monday denied any contacts with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), ARY News reported.

“No, we are not in contact with the PPP,” Mahmood was quoted as saying while talking to media men here in Islamabad today.

Taking on the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, he said attacking the state institutions is the habit of the PML-N, they attacked the Supreme Court, and NAB in the recent past.

The minister claimed that it’s really hard to form and keep an alliance with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

He advised the opposition parties to avoid attacking the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Government has no issue over peaceful protests against NAB, but no one would be allowed to violate the law and order, he warned.

Replying to a query, Shafqat Mahmood said that the government is not going anywhere, not only the PTI will complete its constituional term but will also sweep the upcoming general polls, he maintained.

