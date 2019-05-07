Shafqat Mahmood asks madaris to register themselves with education ministry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Tuesday said all religious seminaries within the country will have to register themselves with the education ministry, ARY News reported.

This he stated while expressing his views with the media in Islamabad.

“The education ministry will open its regional offices and maintain the record and data of all Madaris”, he added.

Mahmood said those religious seminaries which will not get registered with the Ministry will ultimately be closed.

The minister vowed that the incumbent Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf led federal government was committed to uplift the standard of Madaris.

Back in the month of March, the Islamabad administration took over control of mosques and madaris being operated by proscribed organizations in Islamabad.

Sources privy to the matter said, Quba Masjid, Madni Masjid, Ali Asghar Masjid, Madrassah Khalid bin Waleed and Madrassah Zia-ul-Quran have been taken into control by the city’s administration.

Meanwhile, new imams and preachers were appointed by the Auqaf Department in the mosques and the madaris.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government has recently initiated a crackdown against banned outfits in line with the decisions made during a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) in January this year.

