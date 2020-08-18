Web Analytics
Shafqat Mahmood shares ‘great news’ for O/A level Pakistani students

Shafqat Mahmood

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood on Tuesday said that Cambridge International has decided that grades for June 2020 would not be less than predicted grades sent by schools.

Taking to Twitter, the federal education minister announced that the Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) has decided that grades issued for the June 2020 series will not be lower than the predicted grade submitted by the school. “if a grade that was issued last week higher than the predicted grade, the higher grade will stand,” he stated.

“Great news. Our tireless effort has been successful. Cambridge has decided that grades for June 2020 would not be less than predicted grades sent by schools,” announced the education minister.

Later on, the Cambridge International Examination Board, in a statement on Tuesday, said that they will issue new grades to all O and A-Level students who appeared for the May-June 2020 examinations.

“We have decided that grades we issue for the June 2020 series will not be lower than the predicted grade submitted by the school. Where a grade we issued last week was higher than the predicted grade, the higher grade will stand.”

