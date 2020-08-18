ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood on Tuesday said that Cambridge International has decided that grades for June 2020 would not be less than predicted grades sent by schools.

Taking to Twitter, the federal education minister announced that the Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) has decided that grades issued for the June 2020 series will not be lower than the predicted grade submitted by the school. “if a grade that was issued last week higher than the predicted grade, the higher grade will stand,” he stated.

Great news. Our tireless effort has been successful. Cambridge has decided that grades for June 2020 would NOT BE LESS THAN PREFICTED GRADES SENT BY SCHOOLS. PLUS Where a grade issued last week was HIGHER THAN THE PREDICTED GRADE, THE HIGHER GRADE WILL STAND. — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) August 17, 2020

“Great news. Our tireless effort has been successful. Cambridge has decided that grades for June 2020 would not be less than predicted grades sent by schools,” announced the education minister.

Read More: ‘Cambridge results put Pakistani students’ future at stakes’

Cambridge has also said that they will be announcing new grades shortly. To remove any uncertainty they have also asked SCHOOLS TO INFORM STUDENTS OF PREDICTED GRADES SENT TO CAMBRIDGE. This information was provided to schools on result day — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) August 17, 2020

Later on, the Cambridge International Examination Board, in a statement on Tuesday, said that they will issue new grades to all O and A-Level students who appeared for the May-June 2020 examinations.

“We have decided that grades we issue for the June 2020 series will not be lower than the predicted grade submitted by the school. Where a grade we issued last week was higher than the predicted grade, the higher grade will stand.”

Comments

comments