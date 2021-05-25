ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said on Tuesday that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

“I have tested positive for coronavirus. I feel fine with mild symptoms. InshAllah will get well soon,” he wrote on his official Twitter account.

Since the pandemic began last year in February, several top government officials, including Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr. Arif Alvi, have tested positive for the deadly virus.

It is noteworthy that the education minister had got vaccinated against the coronavirus in March.

“[I] Got my covid vaccination done today at the poly clinic in Islamabad,” he tweeted on March 18.

Shafqat Mahmood was diagnosed with Covid-19 a day after he presided over a meeting of education ministers, wherein it was decided that examinations of all classes will be held and no student will be promoted to the next class without examinations this year.

It was decided in the meeting that board exams would begin after June 20. Intermediate and Matric exams would be given priority which will start from the third week of June.

