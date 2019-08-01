Shafqat Mehmood denies any cut in funds, budgetary allocation for HEC

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood here on Thursday denied any cut in the budgetary allocation for Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan.

Responding to queries raised by students and educationists, following his detailed presentation on “Education System of Pakistan: Challenges and Way Forward, he strongly dispelled the impression that funds for the Commission may have been slashed.

Read More: Zardari spent Rs1.42bn on 134 foreign tours in his tenure: Shafqat Mehmood

“Rs65 billion was released in the previous fiscal year while Rs.58 billion have been allocated for current year and this is besides a substantial amount of funds for different ongoing projects of the HEC, said Shafqat Mahmood.

“Public policy and policy implantation is a very complicated process in our country and for this we have to rectify the system.” said the federal education minister in reply to a question about how to improve the process of recruitment and also how to hold the teachers accountable.

Comments

comments