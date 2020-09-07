Shafqat Mehmood orders reduction in school fees

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood on Monday said that private schools collecting above Rs5000 monthly tuition fees have been directed to give 20 per cent concession in school fees for first six months after the resumption of educational activities, ARY News reported.

Speaking in ARY News program ‘Powerplay’, the education minister said that the government decided to reopen educational institutions after consulting with all four provinces.

Shafqat Mehmood said that the strict action would be taken against educational institutions if found violating standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He further said that all educational institutions will reopen in phases starting from September 15 and no one would be allowed to enter educational premises without wearing face masks

“All universities, colleges will be reopened from September 15,” said Mahmood. “[The government] has allowed for classes of grades IX, X and XI to be conducted [from September 15] as well.”

Speaking about mandatory coronavirus tests for students and teachers before reopening of schools, the minister said, “Covid-19 tests of students and school staff prior to the reopening of schools not mandatory.”

Earlier in the day, Shafqat Mehmood announced that educational institutions will reopen in phases across the country starting September 15 with universities and professional colleges setting the course for schools to reopen later.

The phase-wise reopening of the education centres, that were shut down following the COVID-19 breakout in March, will commence from next week and all the classes above nine will resume formal education with set Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in place.

