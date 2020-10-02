277th Urs celebrations of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai begin in Bhitshah

BHITSHAH: The three-day 277th Urs of mystic poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai has kicked-off at Bhitshah today amid no festivities over coronavirus fear.

All official gatherings and fair of the Urs celebrations have been canceled due to precautions related to Covid-19 under the directives of the Sindh government.

According to Radio Pakistan, only award distribution ceremony would be held in H.T. Sorley Hall on Sunday.

No Mela activities are allowed this year. Activities like agro-industrial exhibition, cultural village, Malakhro, horse race, and three-day musical night have been put off.

It may be recalled that the Sindh government has announced a public holiday across the province today with regard to the Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

People hailing from various walks of the society throng the last resting place of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai to pay their respects.

Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai ( 1689 to 1752) was a great Sufi poet and saint. He is widely considered to be the greatest poet of the Sindhi language. His collected poems were compiled in “Shah Jo Risalo”, which exists in numerous versions and has been translated into English, Urdu, and several other languages.

