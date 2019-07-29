Tribal people voted candidates willing to develop their areas: KP governor

LAHORE: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Shah Farman on Monday said that the tribal people had made huge participation in voting and voted for those willing to see development in their areas, ARY News reported.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘The Reporters’, Shah Farman said that the nation had witnessed results of the KP elections held in erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). The tribesmen had supported the candidates who want to see development in their areas.

Commenting over the protest’s call from the opposition, the KP governor said, “If you have no personal weaknesses than the country would not be weakened. A leader would take a firm stand [for a cause] if he has not sought for securing his personal interests or properties. The call for protests was given over fear of arrests by the opposition leadership.”

Read More: PPP, PML-N nowhere in tribal areas elections: Shireen Mazari

“I’d talked with PM Khan and our performance will be best in next election,” he said.

It may be noted, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had taken lead by securing five seats in the landmark elections for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the merged tribal districts.

As per unofficial results published by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), independent candidates won six of the 16 general seats, while Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) grabbed three seats, Awami National Party (ANP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) clinched one seat each.

Comments

comments