ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi left for Malaysia on Sunday on a two-day visit to attend a summit in Kuala Lampur.

He was invited to visit Malaysia and attend the Kuala Lumpur summit by his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah.

The foreign minister will hold talks with the Malaysian leadership, including Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

He will visit the Pakistani High Commission and inaugurate a community center established there for facilitation of the Pakistani community.

FM Qureshi will also hold meetings with representatives of the Pakistani business community and apprise them about the investment opportunities in the country.

It is noteworthy that Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad lately stood firm with his position on the Kashmir issue saying, ‘We speak our minds and we don’t retract and change’ despite calls by some in India for a boycott of Malaysian palm oil.

While talking to reporters at the parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur, Mahathir Mohamad said: “We felt that the people of Kashmir had benefited from the resolution of the United Nations, and all we are saying is that we should all abide, not just India and Pakistan, but even the United States of America and other countries.”

“Otherwise, what’s the good of having the UN?” he questioned.

“Malaysia is a trading nation and we need the markets, so we are nice to people. But we also have to speak up for others, so sometimes what we say is liked by some and disliked by others.”

