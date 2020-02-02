Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


FM Qureshi felicitates Maldives on rejoining Commonwealth

Iran

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday felicitated the government and the people of the Maldives on rejoining the Commonwealth.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “We are delighted that Maldives has rejoined the Commonwealth family.”

“Pakistan looks forward to working closely with Maldives to achieve our shared objectives of peace,
development and prosperity.”

Commonwealth nations on Saturday welcomed back the Maldives 40 months after it angrily quit the organisation over criticism of its human rights record under strongman president Abdulla Yameen.

The move is a new step in ending the international isolation that the Indian Ocean holiday destination suffered under Yameen’s rule from 2015 to 2018. The group of mainly former British colonies said an application to return made by the Maldives had been approved after “due diligence” including a country assessment.

The country has sought to repair its image after Yameen suffered a shock defeat in a 2018 election to Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

The Commonwealth said reforms underway in Maldives were in line with the group’s values and they encouraged Solih to pursue the measures.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Wheat crisis: Seven customs officials face the axe over smuggling

International

New traffic law approved for Hajj, Umrah transportation companies

Must Read

‘Alhamdolillah, we have now capability of diagnosing coronavirus’

Pakistan

Sadiq Sanjrani, MQM-P members meet in Karachi


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close