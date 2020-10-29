Shah Mahmood Qureshi criticizes Ayaz Sadiq over Abhinandan remarks

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday lamented irresponsible remarks of PML-N leader and former National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and said that the matter needs no clarification after DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar explained it in detail, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking over Pakistan’s response to the Indian attack after the Pulwama incident, the foreign minister claimed that even Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief was removed from his post after the humiliation of his forces at the hands of Pakistan in February 2019, which led to the capture of their pilot, Abhinandan.

“He [IAF chief] now also has the courage to speak again due to such irresponsible remarks,” he said.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan had acted responsibly during and in the aftermath of the February 2019 incidents and the entire world applauded their responsible behavior.

“We gave a lesson to India,” he said over the episode involving shooting down of the IAF plane and capture of Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan and further added that later they took measures to bring down tensions between the two sides, which was considered a wise step.

He said that it was unfortunate that voices from within the country have supported the anti-Pakistan narrative.

Read More: Indian forces were humiliated around the world after Feb 2019 defeat: DG ISPR

“Ayaz Sadiq’s clarification shows that he had unintentionally played in the hands of the enemy,” Shah Mahmood Qureshi said adding that the PML-N leader should have thought before giving such statements as the enemy is ever ready to capitalize on it to undermine the country.

He said that these remarks have caused damage to the country rather than any service and cautioned that they should refrain from repeating such mistakes in the future.

