RAWALPINDI: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday visited Armed Forces Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (AFIRM), Rawalpindi, ARY News reported, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Surgeon General of Pakistan Army Lieutenant General Nigar Johar welcomed FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi upon his arrival at the AFIRM.

The foreign minister met the war-wounded soldiers, inquired about their wellbeing and was given a detailed briefing on the role and contributions of AFIRM.

AFIRM is a premier rehabilitating institute for war-wounded soldiers who have sacrificed their limbs during various military operations. This State of the Art facility also provides services to both military and civilians affected by accidents, calamities, any kind of violence and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

He said that the whole nation takes pride in our Armed Forces and acknowledges their achievements and sacrifices may it be during war, internal security duties, or nation-building projects across the length and breadth of the country.

FM Qureshi appreciated the high morale of soldiers and paid tribute for their contributions to peace and stability in the region.

