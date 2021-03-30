DUSHANBE: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Dushanbe and discussed matters related to bilateral interest including the Afghan peace process.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Ninth Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process Conference in the Tajik capital.

FM Qureshi said Pakistan considered peace in Afghanistan vital for sustainable stability in the region.

He expressed concern over the rising incidents of violence in Afghanistan and said that Pakistan’s position remained the same that the Afghan problem could not be solved through military option.

The foreign minister said Pakistan supported a political solution to the Afghan problem through comprehensive dialogue, adding that positive developments as a result of intra-Afghan talks could help bring Afghan peace process to a logical conclusion.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani wished Prime Minister Imran Khan a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived in Dushanbe on Monday to represent Pakistan at the Conference and highlight the country’s role in Afghan peace and the future strategy to contribute to sustainable stability of the country.

He is due to hold meetings with his counterparts including Turkey, Iran, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

