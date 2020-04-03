ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said India is violating international laws and UN resolutions by maneuvering to change demography of occupied Kashmir.

In a video message, he said changing domicile rules shows Indian leadership’s anti-Muslim agenda. He said New Delhi regime has incarcerated Hurriyat leaders instead of providing them food and medicines in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The foreign minister said Modi Government has put the entire Kashmiri leadership and thousands of Kashmiri youth in Indian jails to subjugate their voice and fundamental human rights.

He said India’s stance to introduce changes in domicile rules is basically the agenda of changing the population ratio of Muslims in the occupied territory.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the entire Kashmiri leadership and Pakistan have strongly rejected India’s move altogether.

FM Qureshi said he has informed the Secretary General of United Nations about this Indian move and asked him to take serious notice of it.

He said the UN Secretary General has assured him to take this matter with the Indian government about it.

He warned the global community that it is the same controversial move like Citizens Amendment Act and if it is not stopped, it will worsen the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

